Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters
Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters
Defence
World /  United States & Canada

Latest US hypersonic weapon test fails, amid Chinese missile concerns

  • The setback occurred due to a problem with a booster rocket for one of the Pentagon’s glide vehicles in development
  • The US and its global rivals have quickened their pace to build the next generation of arms that rob adversaries of reaction time

Topic |   Defence
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:51am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters
Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE