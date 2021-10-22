Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters
Latest US hypersonic weapon test fails, amid Chinese missile concerns
- The setback occurred due to a problem with a booster rocket for one of the Pentagon’s glide vehicles in development
- The US and its global rivals have quickened their pace to build the next generation of arms that rob adversaries of reaction time
Topic | Defence
Companies such as Raytheon Technologies are working to develop hypersonic weapon capability for the US. This artist’s concept shows an air-breathing missile, which uses different technology from its glide vehicle counterparts. Image: Raytheon Missiles and Defence handout via Reuters