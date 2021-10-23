Actor Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the car park outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of Rust on Thursday. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP
Alec Baldwin says ‘heart is broken’ after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
- The US actor said he was in touch with the victim’s husband to offer support after the incident involving a prop gun on the set of Rust
- The fatal shot fired was ‘a live single round’, not a blank, according to a union representing prop makers and other crew members
