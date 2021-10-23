Props expert Guillaume Delouche holds a prop gun while talking about them in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles, on Friday. Photo: AFP Props expert Guillaume Delouche holds a prop gun while talking about them in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Props expert Guillaume Delouche holds a prop gun while talking about them in Sunland-Tujunga, Los Angeles, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Alec Baldwin film set shooting: What are prop guns and how can they kill?

  • Blanks used in such weapons often have more gunpowder than that of regular bullets, and can still inflict serious injury – or worse
  • The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has prompted debate on whether prop guns should still be allowed on film sets

Tribune News Service
Updated: 4:45am, 23 Oct, 2021

