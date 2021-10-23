Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP
Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US FDA says benefits of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for young children outweigh risks

  • The jab’s capacity to prevent hospitalisation and deaths likely exceed the risk of adverse outcomes such as the heart condition myocarditis
  • A hearing is scheduled for October 26 where an advisory panel will debate whether the vaccine should be cleared for young children

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:00pm, 23 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP
Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE