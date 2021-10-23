Pfizer earlier this month asked the FDA to grant an emergency authorisation for children age 5 to 11 to receive its vaccine. Photo: AFP
US FDA says benefits of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for young children outweigh risks
- The jab’s capacity to prevent hospitalisation and deaths likely exceed the risk of adverse outcomes such as the heart condition myocarditis
- A hearing is scheduled for October 26 where an advisory panel will debate whether the vaccine should be cleared for young children
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
