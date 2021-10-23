Members of the Wu-Tang Clan perform at a music festival in California, US. File photo: Invision via AP
NFT collector group buys only copy of Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin
- PleasrDAO’s, which paid US$4 million for the 31-track album, now hopes to share it with the public
- The one-of-a-kind album was previously owned by disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli
Topic | United States
Members of the Wu-Tang Clan perform at a music festival in California, US. File photo: Invision via AP