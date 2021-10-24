Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP
Film crew ‘voiced safety concerns’ before Alec Baldwin’s accidental on-set shooting
- Several hours before Halyna Hutchins was killed, seven crew members walked off set to express their discontent with matters including safety conditions
- According to one of the crew members, disputes over health and safety conditions began soon after filming started in early October
Topic | Gun violence in the US
