Signs used during anti-Asian hate protests on display at the Museum of Chinese in America in New York. Photo: AP
Oklahoma senator criticised for Asian-American ‘yellow families’ comment
- Senator Dave Rader of Tulsa made the comment on Wednesday during a legislative committee meeting on racial inequity
- Democratic state congresswoman Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City, an Asian-American, said Rader’s words were upsetting
Topic | United States
