Romance scammers typically create fake profiles on dating sites and apps. Photo: SCMP
From Facebook to Tinder, older Americans increasingly targeted in love scams amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Adults aged 60 and up were swindled of over US$139 million during 2020 – 65 per cent more than in 2019, the US FTC says
- Those aged 70 and older reported the highest median losses from romance scams: US$9,475
Topic | United States
Romance scammers typically create fake profiles on dating sites and apps. Photo: SCMP