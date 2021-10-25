The US embassy in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters
Moscow condemns US move to call Russians ‘homeless’ for visa purposes
- The move allowed Russians to apply for US visas in Warsaw instead of their home country after the US embassy stopped processing most visa applications in May
- A spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said: ‘They have turned a technical procedure, a routine one for the 21st century, into a real hell’
Topic | Russia
