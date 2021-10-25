Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP
Film crew member who gave prop gun to Alec Baldwin ‘had been subject of prior complaint’
- Crew member Maggie Goll said she filed a complaint in 2019 over concerns about Dave Halls’ regard for safety protocols on the set of Hulu’s Into the Dark
- Baldwin fired a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film Rust on Thursday, accidentally killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins
