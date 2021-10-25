Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: vaccines for US children under 11 likely to be available in November, says Anthony Fauci

  • US infectious disease expert Fauci predicted a timetable that could see many children being fully vaccinated before the end of the year
  • US Food and Drug Administration officials are reviewing the Pfizer/BioNTech application seeking authorisation of its two-dose vaccine for younger children

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:01am, 25 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE