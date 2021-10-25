Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: vaccines for US children under 11 likely to be available in November, says Anthony Fauci
- US infectious disease expert Fauci predicted a timetable that could see many children being fully vaccinated before the end of the year
- US Food and Drug Administration officials are reviewing the Pfizer/BioNTech application seeking authorisation of its two-dose vaccine for younger children
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo: Reuters