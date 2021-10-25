People watch from Clover Point Park in Victoria, British Columbia, as salvage tug boats spray water onto the container ship Zim Kingston. Photo: Reuters
‘Smouldering’ Vancouver-bound cargo ship spews toxic gas off Canada coast
- Cargo ship Zim Kingston was carrying mining chemicals when fire broke out amid extreme weather
- Tug boats sprayed water on ship, anchored several kilometres off southern coast of Vancouver Island
