Members of the local film community mourn the loss of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Grim details of shooting on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ set revealed in warrant
- The actor was practising drawing the gun from its holster and aiming at the camera when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
- Director Joel Souza, who struck in the chest, described hearing a ‘whip and loud pop’ before Hutchins stumbled backwards after being hit
