Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: TNS Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump Jr. sells T-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin over shooting tragedy

  • The actor had previously skewered Trump Jr.’s father by doing impressions of the former US president on Saturday Night Live
  • Right-wing figures, including Republican politicians, have attacked Baldwin after a prop gun he was handling went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Tribune News Service
Updated: 5:16am, 26 Oct, 2021

