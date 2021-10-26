Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump Jr. sells T-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin over shooting tragedy
- The actor had previously skewered Trump Jr.’s father by doing impressions of the former US president on Saturday Night Live
- Right-wing figures, including Republican politicians, have attacked Baldwin after a prop gun he was handling went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Topic | Gun violence in the US
