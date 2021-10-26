The US Treasury Department says suspected ransomware payments totalling US$590 million were made in the first six months of this year. Illustration: Shutterstock
US State Department sets up cyber bureau amid hacking alarm
- A new special envoy will also be appointed to focus on international cyberspace security, international digital policy and digital freedom
- Hackers have struck numerous US companies this year, including an attack on a major pipeline operator that led to fuel shortages on the East Coast
Topic | Computer hackers
