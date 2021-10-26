The new rules taking effect November 8 represent the biggest change to US travel policy since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP The new rules taking effect November 8 represent the biggest change to US travel policy since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
The new rules taking effect November 8 represent the biggest change to US travel policy since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AP
Children to be exempt from US Covid-19 travel rules

  • Starting November 8, foreign air travellers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19
  • It ends a more than 18-month suspension of travel from much of the globe, including close allies

Updated: 1:11pm, 26 Oct, 2021

