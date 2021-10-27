Signs of the exoplanet were found in the Whirlpool Galaxy, Messier 51, by astronomers using X-rays. Image: Shutterstock
Scientists spot signs of first planet outside our galaxy
- The object is thought to be the size of Saturn, and is located around 28 million light-years away, in the spiral galaxy Messier 41
- All previously discovered exoplanets have been less than 3,000 light-years away
