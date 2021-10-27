A young patient receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Michigan in May. Photo: AFP
US FDA advisers back Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
- The expert panel voted overwhelmingly to recommend the shots, saying the benefits outweigh the risks
- An authorisation for that group would be would be an important step toward reaching about 28 million children – most of them back in school – for inoculation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
