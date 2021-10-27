A distraught Alec Baldwin lingers in the car park outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after the fatal shooting. Photo: AP
Potential legal woes mount for Alec Baldwin after movie set shooting
- Prosecutors haven’t ruled out criminal charges after Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on set
- ‘Enormous amount of bullets’ were found on Rust film set, local district attorney says
Topic | Gun violence in the US
