A butcher holds up a tray of Australian rump steaks in Melbourne. File photo: AFP
US seeing more shipments of Australian meat tainted with faeces: documents
- Ten shipments of meat from Australia were in 2020 refused by US food safety officials because of contamination, up from one in 2019 and four in 2018
- Labour and food safety groups attribute the problem to an Australian system that increasingly allows companies to inspect their own meat
