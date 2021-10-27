The Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile launching system is displayed at an exhibition near Moscow. File photo: AFP
US senators urge Joe Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian missile systems deal
- India signed a US$5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five of the surface-to-air missile systems for defence against Pakistan and China
- Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Senator Mark Warner wrote to Biden on Tuesday calling for a waiver on the grounds of national security and broader cooperation
