Alec Baldwin’s gun fired live lead projectile in Rust shooting, sheriff says

  • The vintage Colt pistol and what is thought to be more live ammunition have been recovered from the set, the authorities say as they present initial findings
  • The lead round was recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was standing behind cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot

Reuters

Updated: 1:00am, 28 Oct, 2021

US actor Alec Baldwin has been cooperating in the investigation, the authorities say. File photo: AFP
