US actor Alec Baldwin has been cooperating in the investigation, the authorities say. File photo: AFP
Alec Baldwin’s gun fired live lead projectile in Rust shooting, sheriff says
- The vintage Colt pistol and what is thought to be more live ammunition have been recovered from the set, the authorities say as they present initial findings
- The lead round was recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was standing behind cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when she was fatally shot
Topic | Gun violence in the US
US actor Alec Baldwin has been cooperating in the investigation, the authorities say. File photo: AFP