A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag on the National Mall during the Equality March for Unity and Peace in Washington in June 2017. Photo: AFP
US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender option
- The recipient, Dana Zzyym, has been fighting for a document with an accurate gender designation since 2015
- The move marks a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female
Topic | LGBT
