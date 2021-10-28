A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag on the National Mall during the Equality March for Unity and Peace in Washington in June 2017. Photo: AFP A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag on the National Mall during the Equality March for Unity and Peace in Washington in June 2017. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator waves a rainbow flag on the National Mall during the Equality March for Unity and Peace in Washington in June 2017. Photo: AFP
US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender option

  • The recipient, Dana Zzyym, has been fighting for a document with an accurate gender designation since 2015
  • The move marks a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female

Associated Press
Updated: 3:40am, 28 Oct, 2021

