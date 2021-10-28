A photograph shows legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull in 1885. Photo: National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution via AFP
DNA confirms man is Sitting Bull’s great-grandson
- The Native American leader famously led 1,500 Lakota warriors at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876, wiping out US General Custer and his troops
- The breakthrough is billed as the first time genetic evidence has corroborated a family relationship between a historic figure and a living descendant
Topic | Science
A photograph shows legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull in 1885. Photo: National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution via AFP