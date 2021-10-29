US returns US$15 million in antiquities to India in stolen art investigation

Authorities say Kapoor – jailed in India and facing charges there pending a US extradition request – used his Arts of the Past gallery in New York to traffic looted treasures from India and various countries in Southeast Asia.

The investigation has resulted in the recovery of 2,500 artefacts valued at US$143 million and convictions of six Kapoor co-conspirators, Vance said.

The Shiva Nataraja bronze was sold by the mother of Nancy Wiener, a gallery operator who pleaded guilty in the case this month to charges of conspiracy and possession of stolen property, authorities said. Nancy Wiener sold looted items to major museums in Australia and Singapore, they said.

In June, the district attorney’s office returned more than two dozen artefacts worth US$3.8 million to Cambodia as part of the investigation. Another 33 objects were sent back to Afghanistan in April.

Court papers filed in New York says Kapoor went to extraordinary lengths to acquire the artefacts, many of them statues of Hindu deities, and then falsified their provenance with forged documents.

They say Kapoor travelled the world seeking out antiquities that had been looted from temples, homes and archaeological sites. Some of the artefacts were recovered from Kapoor’s storage units in New York.