A woman holds a smartphone with Meta logo on it in front of a displayed Facebook logo. Photo illustration: Reuters
Facebook changes name to Meta to stress ‘metaverse’ plan
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting that interconnected virtual communities will be the next way people interact with computers – and each other
- Sceptics see the rebranding as a bid to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a trove of leaked files involving the social network’s harmful effects
Technology
