Then Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during an event in New York in June. Photo: AFP
Ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo charged with sex offence over ‘forcible touching’
- The former official is accused of placing his hand under the victim’s blouse and groping her at the governor’s executive mansion in December 2020
- Cuomo resigned in August after 10½ years in office, following a probe that found he had sexually harassed 11 women
Topic | United States
Then Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during an event in New York in June. Photo: AFP