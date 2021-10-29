US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden’s domestic agenda in limbo before global summits in Rome and Glasgow
- The US president presented a US$1.75 trillion plan for climate measure and social initiatives, but was quickly rebuffed by some members of his own party
- A major vote on Biden’s economic agenda was delayed again, as Democrats remained deadlocked over the spending plan
Topic | US Politics
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters