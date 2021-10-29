A man who was restrained after an incident aboard an American Airlines flight which was diverted to Denver, Colorado. Photo: Mackenzie Rose via Reuters
American Airlines bans passenger who ‘violently’ assaulted flight attendant, forcing plane to divert
- American Airlines flight from New York to California diverted to Denver after passenger assaulted flight attendant
- Airline’s CEO called the incident ‘one of the worst displays of unruly behaviour we’ve ever witnessed’
