Joe Biden tells France’s Emmanuel Macron that US was ‘clumsy’ in Aukus submarine deal

  • The two leaders had their first face-to-face meeting since the secret arrangement was unveiled in September, rattling Europe’s faith in its American ally
  • Biden did not formally apologise to Macron, but did concede that the deal to supply Australia with submarines was ‘not done with a lot of grace’

Associated Press
Updated: 1:05am, 30 Oct, 2021

