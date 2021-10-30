French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the French embassy to the Vatican in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden tells France’s Emmanuel Macron that US was ‘clumsy’ in Aukus submarine deal
- The two leaders had their first face-to-face meeting since the secret arrangement was unveiled in September, rattling Europe’s faith in its American ally
- Biden did not formally apologise to Macron, but did concede that the deal to supply Australia with submarines was ‘not done with a lot of grace’
Topic | Aukus alliance
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the French embassy to the Vatican in Rome on Friday. Photo: AFP