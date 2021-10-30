The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Animals
World /  United States & Canada

Massive Asian spider takes hold in US, sending humans scurrying

  • The Joro spider – common in China, Japan and Korea – is spinning thick webs over the state of Georgia, prompting a flurry of anxious social media posts
  • It is not clear exactly when the colourful arachnids first arrived in the US or why their numbers have suddenly exploded

Topic |   Animals
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:43am, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
The Joro spider, a species native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE