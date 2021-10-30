A heath worker give a young patient a jab at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic Los Angeles in August. Photo: AFP A heath worker give a young patient a jab at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic Los Angeles in August. Photo: AFP
A heath worker give a young patient a jab at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic Los Angeles in August. Photo: AFP
US FDA authorises Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for young children

  • The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children aged five to 11 years
  • Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have cleared Covid-19 shots for children in this age group and younger

Reuters
Updated: 4:46am, 30 Oct, 2021

