A heath worker give a young patient a jab at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic Los Angeles in August. Photo: AFP
US FDA authorises Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for young children
- The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children aged five to 11 years
- Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have cleared Covid-19 shots for children in this age group and younger
