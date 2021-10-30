The entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the film Rust was filming is seen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Alec Baldwin shooting armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has ‘no idea’ why live rounds were on set
- In her first public comments since the fatal incident, Gutierrez-Reed denied reports that crew members had used the firearms in her care for target practice
- She instead blamed production constraints and budget issues for the lack of safety on the Rust set
Topic | United States
The entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the film Rust was filming is seen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Friday. Photo: AFP