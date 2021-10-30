Chinese national Ruochen ‘Tony’ Liao, was abducted in 2018 and later found buried in the Mojave Desert. Photo: AFP
US man jailed for role in deadly kidnapping of Chinese national Ruochen ‘Tony’ Liao in 2018
- Liao, who owned a Southern California car dealership, was snatched in a parking lot and his parents in China received demands for a US$2 million ransom
- Anthony Valladares, who was hired as ‘muscle’ for the kidnapping, got 16 years in prison. Two other suspects are being held in China
