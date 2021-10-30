Protesters opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports rally outside the City Hall in New York City. Photo: AFP
19 US states sue Biden administration over coronavirus vaccine mandate
- The Republican states asked judges to block President Joe Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated
- All the suits argue that the president does not have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law and the 10th Amendment
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protesters opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports rally outside the City Hall in New York City. Photo: AFP