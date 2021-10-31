US actor Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time about fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: AFP US actor Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time about fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Photo: AFP
Alec Baldwin describes fatal film set shooting as ‘one in a trillion episode’

  • The US actor made his first public comments about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust on October 21
  • He said he was not allowed to comment on the investigation, and supports calls to limit the use of real guns on film and TV sets

Updated: 11:34am, 31 Oct, 2021

