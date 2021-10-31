British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP
G20 leaders endorse global corporate minimum tax deal at Rome summit
- The Group of 20 had already agreed on a 15 per cent minimum tax but it awaited formal endorsement at the summit in Italy
- The gathering also confronted a two-track global recovery and heard pleas to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poor countries
