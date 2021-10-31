British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP
G20
World /  United States & Canada

G20 leaders endorse global corporate minimum tax deal at Rome summit

  • The Group of 20 had already agreed on a 15 per cent minimum tax but it awaited formal endorsement at the summit in Italy
  • The gathering also confronted a two-track global recovery and heard pleas to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poor countries

Topic |   G20
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:30pm, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden are seen at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE