Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS
Trump performs ‘Tomahawk chop’ denounced as racist by Native Americans
- The former US president and his wife did the chopping motion with their right hands while supporting the Atlanta Braves in baseball’s World Series
- While a popular gesture among Braves fans, Native Americans have deplored it as a racist insult to their culture and heritage
Topic | United States
