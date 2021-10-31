Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS
Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Trump performs ‘Tomahawk chop’ denounced as racist by Native Americans

  • The former US president and his wife did the chopping motion with their right hands while supporting the Atlanta Braves in baseball’s World Series
  • While a popular gesture among Braves fans, Native Americans have deplored it as a racist insult to their culture and heritage

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:00pm, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS
Former US first lady Melania Trump and former president Donald Trump do the controversial ‘Tomahawk Chop’ before game four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE