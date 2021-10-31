People rest after receiving a Moderna vaccine dose in Taipei City. File photo: Reuters People rest after receiving a Moderna vaccine dose in Taipei City. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US to give Taiwan an additional 1.5 million vaccine doses

  • The new delivery of Moderna doses will depart from Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan’s China Airlines
  • Japan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Lithuania also have donated Covid-19 vaccines to Taiwan

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 11:46pm, 31 Oct, 2021

