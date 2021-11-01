Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6 in Washington. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
FBI, other agencies did not heed mounting warnings of January 6 riots, Washington Post reports
- According to documents obtained by The Washington Post, the FBI was tipped on December 20 that Trump supporters were planing to sneak guns into Washington
- The FBI passed the information to law enforcement agencies in Washington but did not pursue the matter, The Washington Post said
Topic | United States
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6 in Washington. Photo: Getty Images / TNS