Musician Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images for Love Rocks NYC / God's Love We Deliver / TNS
Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams join growing list of vaccinated musicians testing positive for Covid-19
- Bon Jovi was expected to perform in Florida, while Adams was booked to perform a Tina Turner tribute in Cleveland, Ohio
- British musician Ed Sheeran was expected to perform on Saturday Night Live on November 6 but cancelled a live performance after testing positive for Covid
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
