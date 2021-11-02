The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials in December 2016. Photo: US Navy via AP
US nuclear submarine hit underwater mountain, not another ship, in South China Sea last month
- USS Connecticut was damaged after a collision in the South China Sea in early October
- Submarine’s nuclear plant was not damaged, though several crew members suffered moderate and minor injuries
Topic | South China Sea
