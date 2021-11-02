Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara
Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara
World /  United States & Canada

Massive US college dorm for 4,500 students dubbed ‘Dormzilla’ and a ‘psychological experiment’

  • Critics bash proposed dormitory at the University of California, with ‘94 per cent’ of single-occupancy rooms lacking windows
  • Billionaire investor Charlie Munger, who helped design building, is donating US$200 million to the university

Topic |   Architecture and design
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:05pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara
Munger Hall, an 11-storey building, which billionaire investor Charlie Munger has pledged US$200 million toward. Photo: University of California, Santa Barbara
READ FULL ARTICLE