A pedestrian walks past the Theme Building between Terminals 2 and 6 at Los Angeles International Airport in 2017. Photo: TNS
Who was the ‘jet pack man’ flying over LA? The FBI floats a theory
- A police helicopter recorded images of what looked like a ‘Jack Skellington’ inflatable toy around the time pilots claim to have sighted a human flier last year
- The FBI confirms it has a working theory involving balloons, but some witnesses say the object changed direction rapidly rather than just floated
