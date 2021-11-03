Mengqi Ji came to the US from China and earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri. Photo: Police handout Mengqi Ji came to the US from China and earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri. Photo: Police handout
Mengqi Ji came to the US from China and earned a master’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the University of Missouri. Photo: Police handout
Chinese woman Mengqi Ji died after fight with US husband over ‘affair’, murder trial hears

  • Joseph Elledge’s lawyer calls the incident a ‘tragic accident’, saying Ji hit her head on the floor after being shoved and later died in bed
  • Instead of calling for help when he found her the next day, Elledge put his wife’s body in the boot of his car and buried her near where he had proposed to her

Associated Press
Updated: 5:56am, 3 Nov, 2021

