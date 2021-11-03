Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the his lawyers speak to the judge during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday. Photo: The Kenosha News via AP
Instigator or victim? US teen Kyle Rittenhouse on trial for fatal shooting at protest
- The one-time aspiring police officer could face life in prison if convicted of killing two men and wounding a third with an assault-style rifle
- Rittenhouse had travelled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to ‘protect property’ after protests broke out over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake
Topic | Gun violence in the US
