Facebook is battling one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. Photo: AFP
Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears
- The social media giant will shut down the long-criticised system and delete scan data on a billion people
- Facebook will no longer automatically identify people who appear in users’ digital photos
