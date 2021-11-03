Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters
Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
World /  United States & Canada

Democrat Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City

  • Eric Adams becomes just the second African American to lead America’s biggest city
  • He will be tasked with leading the city’s economic recovery after the pandemic

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:12am, 3 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters
Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE