Eric Adams’ win caps a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and worked for a gang as a teenager. Photo: Reuters
Democrat Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
- Eric Adams becomes just the second African American to lead America’s biggest city
- He will be tasked with leading the city’s economic recovery after the pandemic
