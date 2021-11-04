Alec Baldwin shooting may have been sabotage, says Rust armourer’s lawyer

Local authorities are investigating the matter and no charges have been filed against anyone involved.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 when a gun Baldwin was holding released a live bullet, police said. Baldwin had been told by assistant director Dave Halls that the gun was “cold”, an industry term meaning it is safe to use.

Bowles said Gutierrez-Reed had checked the gun before giving it to Halls. She spun the cylinder and showed Halls each of the rounds, which she believed were six dummy rounds, he said. Halls then took the gun into the church where Baldwin was rehearsing a scene.

Before the shooting, camera operators had quit the film to protest what they said were long hours and other objectionable working conditions, authorities in Santa Fe have said.

Asked who would intentionally place live ammunition with dummy rounds, Bowles said on NBC’s Today show that he believed it could be a person who wanted “to prove a point, to say that they’re disgruntled, they’re unhappy”. “And we know that people had already walked off the set the day before,” he said.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has said he is heartbroken and is cooperating with authorities. On Tuesday, he shared a message on social media from a crew member who disputed reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set.