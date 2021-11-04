US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden returns to US with wake-up call for Democrats after brutal elections

  • ‘People want us to get things done,’ the president says as feuding lawmakers from his own party hold up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress
  • Biden came home to a red wave that brought Republicans victory in the key Virginia governor’s race as well as gains in New York

Topic |   Joe Biden
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:54am, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks on the authorisation of the Covid-19 vaccine for young children in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE